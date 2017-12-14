GHS students win state award again in Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest

For the second year in a row, students in Gering High School teacher Justin Reinmuth’s engineering class have won the state award in the National Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest.

Reinmuth’s students’ project this year is a three-stage filtering system that catches micro-plastics from your clothes normally disposed into the water system when you are washing them.

Gering High Principal Eldon Hubbard says Reinmuth and his students should be applauded once again for their efforts. Hubbard says the award is amazing, adding Justin and the students have a knack for coming up with “interesting, attractive ideas that are very high-tech.”

The school district will receive $25,000 in technology products from Samsung for winning the state award again this year.

As was the case last year, winning the state award means the Gering students will again be part of the national competition. The students were one of three national winners in 2017 and the school received $150,000 in technology products.