Giant Pumpkin and Cabbage contest announces winners

TORRINGTON, Wyo. – Pumpkins and cabbage took center stage at the annual 2017 Giant Pumpkin Contest Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Goshen County Extension Office in Torrington, Wyo.

“We have quite a few more pumpkins this year than last year,” Caleb Carter, University of Wyoming Extension Educator at the Goshen County Extension and coordinator for the event. “I wasn’t sure what to expect, but we seem to have a good showing this year.”

The pumpkins ranged from bright orange to soft greens and entrants came from all around the surrounding area.

Justin Zwiebel of Mitchell entered a pumpkin this year, but not the one he started growing.

“It was actually an accident, I was trying to grow one, and it rotted out on me,” he said. “I was picking sweet corn one day and found this one and let it do what it does and get big.”

The pumpkin seeds came from some friends of his, but he wasn’t sure of the variety.

“I think it might have gotten orange, but I had to cut it for the contest,” Zwiebel said.

After the contest, Zwiebel said he’ll give the pumpkin to some friends, who have children and they will be able to to cut it up and play with it.

Another part of the afternoon was the Giant Cabbage Contest hosted by Gretchen Wollert, owner of Pleasant Valley Greenhouse.

“In the spring we give kids 12 and under who come into the greenhouse a cabbage to grow for the contest,” she said. “Giant cabbages are really easy to grow and we do have some adult entries this year.”

The winner for the Giant Pumpkin Contest was Harold Stinchcomb of Cheyenne with a pumpkin of 645 lbs.

The Giant Cabbage winners are as follows:

Youth – 1. Harmony Woehlecke, 17.2 lbs.; 2. Hadlie Woehlecke, 17 lbs.; 3. Emily Milner, 10.22 lbs.; 4. (tie) Alejandra Felipe and Oswaldo Felipe Jr.

Adult – 1. Tracy Painter, 19.6 lbs.; 2. Jerry Erschabeck 19.15 lbs.; 3. Dan Painer, 17.4 lbs