Gies requests another continuance on Gering rezoning request

The Gering city council has once again continued the scheduled public hearing on a controversial rezoning request for a vacant area at the northwest corner of Five Rocks Road and Country Club Road.

The council agenda indicates the public hearing has been continued from Monday evening until May 8th. City Clerk Kathy Welfl says the delay was requested by applicant Brody Gies, but Gies has not been available to provide any details about the postponement.

The request to rezone the area from rural residential to neighborhood commercial is being made in an effort to relocate Marky’s Meat Market and construct an accompanying barbecue restaurant.

Opponents have maintained the request amounts to spot zoning that is opposite of what is promoted in the city’s comprehensive plan and could lead to additional unwanted retail development on the 4.6 acres owned by Steve Schaneman. Safety concerns due to additional traffic and possible loss of valuation have also been expressed.

The public hearing that officially opened on March 27th but was continued to April 10th before being postponed until April 24th. Welfl says this is the last delay that will be allowed.