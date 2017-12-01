Gift of Love Canned Food Competition another success

First State Bank’s Gift of Love Program is in full swing, and the Canned Food Challenge wrapped up today with volunteers going to area schools to pick up tons of food to go to local food pantries.

Santa Claus was on hand at Westmoor Elementary in Scottsbluff to help out this morning. Crews also made stops at Gering Junior High School, Community Christian School, as well as Lincoln Heights, Northfield, Roosevelt, and Lincoln Elementary schools.

First State Bank Marketing Director Becca Tompkins says she’s astounded at the great support this food drive receives each year.

The elementary school that collected the most non-perishable food items will win a private screening of the holiday movie at the Midwest Theater for the entire school. The upper level school that collects the most poundage will receive a technology tablet of their choice for the school.