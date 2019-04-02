Glenn enters not guilty plea to first degree murder charge

A 49-year-old woman accused of the stabbing death of a Chappell man earlier this year entered a not guilty plea Monday during her first appearance on a charge of first degree murder in Deuel County District Court.

Prosecutors allege Susan Glenn of Chappell stabbed Robert Mick outside a trailer home Jan. 13, then fled before being apprehended later that day. Mick died at his home four days after the attack.

Court records do not indicate a trial date has been set, however a status hearing in the case is scheduled for June 3rd before District Court Judge Derek Weimer.

If convicted on the murder charge, a 1A Felony, Glenn faces a penalty of life in prison.