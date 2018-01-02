GoFundMe page helping fired Trooper’s family

A Nebraska State Patrol Trooper fired after a review of an alleged mishandling of two internal investigations in the panhandle is getting a lot of support on a Go-Fund-Me page on the internet.

Tera Johnson, an office administrator with the State Troopers Association, says while the Association will cover the effort to get Tim Flick’s job back, the family still needs to pay for every day expenses.

Johnson says they have raised over $9,600 toward a $10,000 goal and plan to raise even more once the goal is officially met. Johnson says the support has come from all walks of life, but especially from the panhandle area Flick covered.

Johnson says many people either through letters or comments on the site say they are praying for the Flick family and believe he has been the scapegoat in the Patrol investigation.