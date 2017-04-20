Golf coach accused of sexually assaulting players has trial continued to July

The former Scottsbluff golf coach accused of sexually assaulting at least two girls who were on the team will not stand trial until this summer.

61-year-old Mike Klein was in Scotts Bluff County District Court Thursday morning for his pre-trial hearing ahead of his scheduled May trial. Defense attorney Tylor Pettitt filed a motion to continue the case because County Attorney Dave Eubanks was considering filing additional charges stemming from a possible third victim.

Eubanks told KNEB News that he did not have enough concrete evidence from that, and did not proceed with filing additional charges.

Klein is already facing 20 charges, including five counts of 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Minor- Class II Felony, five counts of 1st Degree Sexual Assault (Without consent or on an incompetent)- Class II Felony, five counts of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault (Injury)- Class III Felony, and five Counts of 3rd Degree Sexual Assault (Without consent or on an incompetent)- Class 1 Misdemeanor.

Depositions in this case still need to be taken, and Klein is now slated to be back in court on June 20th for a pre-trial hearing and set to stand trial in the jury term beginning on July 3rd.