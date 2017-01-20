Golf Coach Arrested; Will make first appearance Friday morning

Former Scottsbluff Girls Golf Coach Mike Klein has been arrested following a nearly four month long sexual assault investigation involving two members of the golf team.

The 61 year old is facing 20 charges- including 15 felonies. The charges are as listed:

5 counts of 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Minor- Class II Felony

5 Counts of 1st Degree Sexual Assault (Without consent or on an incompetent)- Class II Felony

5 counts of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault (Injury)- Class III Felony

5 Counts of 3rd Degree Sexual Assault (Without consent or on an incompetent)- Class 1 Misdemeanor

Klein is being held on a $1 million cash bond, and will make his first appearance on these charges on Friday at 11 a.m. in Scotts Bluff County Court in Judge James Worden’s courtroom.

Court documents say the activity occurred between November of 2007 and November of 2010 at various locations with the one victim. The second round of alleged sexual assaults occurred between October 2015 and July of 2016 with the second victim. Ten counts have been filed regarding each victim, with the misdemeanor charges regarding the second girl.

The documents indicate the situations started as hugging and then moved on to more physical contact. The locations where the alleged assaults occurred included at practice facilities, Klein’s house, a victim’s home, out of town tournaments and in rural areas. Police were notified of the first situation in September of this year after Superintendent Rick Myles received a letter indicating a Facebook post might involve Klein.

The documents indicate the victim felt it would be difficult to come forward because of the support Klein had in the community, but decided to talk to police because of a potential second victim and the risk to other victims.

“As a survivor of sexual abuse, I personally didn’t report because my abuser was so highly viewed in the small community I lived in. Why would anybody want to sit in a court room and tell a bunch of strangers what happened to them only to see your abuser walk free with minimal punishment? While my abuser is still viewed as a ‘great mentor’ in my hometown, I struggle every single day.”

The documents indicate the second victim was identified during the course of the first investigation. The second victim was interviewed by authorities about the nature of her relationship with Klein. It was revealed that he would call and text her on a regular basis. At that point, the victim’s mother questioned boundaries between Klein and her daughter.

After that, Klein stated that the mother was trying to tear them apart and ruin her future. He continued to have contact with her and reportedly continued to sexually assault her at various locations throughout 2015 and 2016.

A warrant for his arrest was signed on Thursday afternoon.