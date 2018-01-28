“Good response” reported to rejuvenated local air service

The Communications Director for SkyWest says there has been a “real good response” by consumers to the new essential air service they will begin operating this Tuesday to and from Scottsbluff to Denver.

Layne Watson says it is important to SkyWest to “connect to people in rural markets” and they will continue to work with the community to provide the best possible service. Watson says a Business After Hours is planned at Western Nebraska Regional Airport March 1st in addition to ceremonies from 2-4 Tuesday prior to the first flight from Scottsbluff to Denver at 4 p.m.

The air service is being marketed as United Airlines operated by SkyWest and Watson encourages travelers to log on to united.com to get the best fares. Since United is one of the nation’s major carriers with hundreds of planes and pilots stationed in the region, Airport Manager Darwin Skelton Skelton has emphasized he does not expect any of the pilot or aircraft shortage issues that Pen Air or Great Lakes Aviation experienced.