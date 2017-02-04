class="post-template-default single single-post postid-213417 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

BY Kevin Mooney | February 4, 2017
Good seating still available for legendary improv comedy ensemble “Second City”

Chicago’s legendary sketch and improv comedy theater, the Second City, performs at the Historic Midwest Theater with “We’re All In This Room Together” on Saturday, February 11th.

Cast member Katie Kershaw told KNEB News the show features improvised comedy, audience interaction, and of-the-moment sketches and songs from The Second City.

 

Midwest Theater Executive Director Billy Estes says  “Second City” has a great history and has produced some of the world’s greatest modern comedians. The list includes John Belushi, Dan Ackroyd, Chevy Chase, Bill Murray, Gilda Radner and Tina Fey.

Tickets for The Second City are $25 for members & $30 for non-members and can be purchased at the Midwest Theater in person, by calling 632-4311 or online at midwesttheater.com.

