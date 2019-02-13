Google to build data center in Nebraska this year

Internet giant Google has announced Nebraska will be housing one of several new data centers to be built by the company in 2019.

In an online company release, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company was making over $13 billion in investments throughout the year in data centers and offices across the U.S., with major expansions in 14 states. Pichai said the new investments will give the company the capacity to hire tens of thousands of employees, and enable the creation of more than 10,000 new construction jobs in Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Virginia.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement in which he said “Nebraska has built a reputation for itself as the Silicon Prairie and a hub for tech companies, start ups, and entrepreneurs. Today’s announcement from Google underscores that reputation and will bring great opportunities for Nebraskans. We appreciate the work of all the partners who teamed up to successfully promote Nebraska as the destination for Google’s next investment.”

Based on a map provided in the online announcement, the data center will be located in the Omaha area. With the new investment, Google will now have a home in 24 total states, including data centers in 13 communities.