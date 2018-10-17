class="post-template-default single single-post postid-341747 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Goonies and Rosita’s fail Scotts Bluff County alcohol inspections

BY Ryan Murphy | October 17, 2018
The Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections on 66 businesses in Scotts Bluff County on Saturday, with two local restaurants getting caught selling alcohol to a minor.

The two businesses that sold to a minor include Goonies Sports Bar and Grill in Gering and Rosita’s in Scottsbluff.

Businesses that fail the inspections are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission, and servers who sell alcohol to a minor are cited with procuring alcohol for a minor.

Law enforcement agencies conduct these inspections across Nebraska in an effort to keep alcohol out of the hands of youth. In the latest round of inspections, the Gering Police Department, Scottsbluff Police Department, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, and Monument Prevention Coalition assisted the NSP with these inspections.

 

