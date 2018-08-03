Goonies in process of moving to former Whiskey Creek Steakhouse

A popular Gering sports bar is moving to a new location in Scottsbluff.

Paul Guhn says he is moving Goonies, currently located on M Street in east Gering, to the former Whiskey Creek Steakhouse on East 20th Place in Scottsbluff.

Guhn says he is moving for a couple of reasons, one of which involves an area with more traffic.

“What we want to do is a family sports restaurant, and get away from the night life,” explains Guhn. “Get to where we are in a better traffic area- five hotels and the car lots- get our food out to more people.”

Guhn says he had a difficult time being successful and drawing enough people with evening entertainment, and wants to concentrate on what they are good at: burgers, wings, and Philly sandwiches. Guhn says the Whiskey Creek kitchen is very large so he will also have the possibility of expanding the menu to things like chicken and ribs.

Current work being done at the old Whiskey Creek includes painting the walls Husker red, as well as make other changes as it becomes a family sports restaurant. Guhn says his plans are to open in the new location sometime next month.