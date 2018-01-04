Gordon removes interim from Police Chief’s title

Interim Gordon Police Chief Clay Heath now has the job on a permanent basis.

The nearly 22-year veteran of the department had been named interim chief in late September after the departure of Adam Wackler and offered the permanent job last month after completing a 3-month probation period.

Heath had previously been a corporal, sergeant, and lieutenant with the Gordon police. He says he enjoys police work because he enjoys problem-solving and helping people, with the relationships he’s built helping keep him in Gordon.

Although the department now has a chief, it still has two vacant positions: Heath’s former job as lieutenant and the position of Officer Pam Hotz, who resigned around the same time as Chief Wackler.

Promotions have already been offered and Health says he’ll look at those again soon.