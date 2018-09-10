Gordon teen killed in Saturday accident

Details are not yet available from the Sheridan County Attorney’s Office on an accident Saturday that claimed the life of 15-year old Eli Hunter of Gordon, a freshman at Gordon Rushville High School and a member of the football team.

Gordon Rushville Superintendent Lori Liggett says classes were held as usual Monday but with additional counselors from Western Nebraska Behavioral Health at all the schools for any student, faculty, or staff member that wanted to meet. Counselors also met with the football team on Sunday.

Funeral services are scheduled for Friday morning at 10:00 at the Church of God in Gordon. Liggett says class schedules will be adjusted to allow students, faculty, and staff to attend.