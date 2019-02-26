Goshen County Attorney’s Office requests investigation into Clerk of the District Court office

The State of Wyoming is investigating the Goshen County Clerk of the District Court office.

In a media release obtained by KNEB News, the Goshen County Attorney’s Office requested an investigation of the records of the 8th Judicial District Court Clerk.

The request for the investigation was submitted in January, and District Court Clerk Kathi Rickard resigned from her post earlier this month.

She was appointed to the post in 2014 when she was Deputy Clerk of the District Court under Bonnie Petch who retired. Rickard was elected later that year and was re-elected to a second term in 2018 after running unopposed.

The Goshen County Attorney’s Office says the investigation is pending, and ‘no further comment is appropriate’.