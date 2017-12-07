Goshen County crash claims life of Guernsey man

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a Tuesday night crash on Highway 26 near Fort Laramie has claimed the life of a Guernsey man.

Sgt. Kyle McKay says around 11:15 p.m., troopers were dispatched to the area for a single vehicle rollover involving a 1991 Lincoln Town Car driven by 61-year-old Terry Molgard of Guernsey.

Troopers say Molgard was driving westbound when he lost control of his vehicle, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned.

Molgard was not wearing his seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. The Patrol says the use of alcohol is being investigated as a potential contributing factor to the crash.

This is the 119th fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2017 compared to 111 in 2016, 139 in 2015, and 146 in 2014 to date.