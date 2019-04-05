Goshen County Economic Development losing CEO Harpstreith

The Goshen County Economic Development Corporation is on the hunt for a new CEO with the announcement that Ashley Harpstreith will be leaving her post as of the first of July.

Corporation Board of Directors President Kelly Sittner tells KNEB News a candidate search is already underway, but Harpstreith will be difficult to replace. “We hope that we can find somebody that as the same talent set that she brought to the table,” says Sittner “It’s very unfortunate that we’re losing her, we think she’s done a very good job county-wide, and has represented us well at the state level.”

Sittner tells us there are already three people that have applied for the post, and with the tools at the disposal of the GCEDC, the successful candidate will have the opportunity to make their mark.

He says the board is hoping to have a replacement for Harpstreith in place by June 1st to ensure a smooth transition.