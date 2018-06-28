Goshen County gets federal grant to replace radio and communications equipment

The Goshen County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a $20,000 grant to replace outdated radio and communications equipment.

Sheriff Jeremy Wardell said the grant is through the State Homeland Security Grant Program, and is a continuation of the previous year’s grant of the same amount.

With budget restraints and cuts, Wardell says they must look for other avenues to assist law enforcement and other first responders in the community.

He says the Homeland Security grants are set up specifically for that purpose.

Wardell says the Sheriff’s Office will be replacing approximately 28 radios for Patrol, Detention, and Emergency Management.