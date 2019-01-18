Goshen County looking at four day school weeks

The Goshen County School District’s Board of Trustees are considering moving to a four-day school week starting this fall.

Board of Trustees Chair Katherine Patrick says the idea came up earlier this year by district administrators, and they have looked at other school districts who have adopted a four-day school week.

“Our focus was primarily an overview rather than as a blueprint,” says Patrick. “Their results were mixed: some districts thought it was of real benefit, while other districts returned to their previous schedules of traditional five-day weeks.”

She says one of the main benefits of switching to the four-day school week would allow teachers to be able to spend more time in the classroom- not meetings.

However, there are also concerns. Patrick tells KNEB News that with the proposed switch, students would still have the same amount of minutes in the classroom throughout the school year. The issue is that students may require more follow-up review following three day weekends.

Due to the magnitude of the proposed switch in school schedules, the Board of Trustees will be hosting two public input hearings. Patrick says everyone is encouraged to provide their own comments on the alternative four-day school week during these hearings.

The first public hearing will be Monday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. at Torrington High School; the second hearing is set for February 5th from 7 to 9 p.m. at Torrington High School.