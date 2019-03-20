Goshen County Schools Superintendent search is down to three finalists

The Goshen County School Board this week narrowed down to three their list of candidates to fill the vacant superintendent’s position.

Dennis Fischer, Superintendent of the Platte County School District in Wheatland is one of the trio that will interview with the board next week. Also in the running are Valley School District Superintendent Jan DeLay of Sterling, Colorado, and Ryan Kramer of Hawarden, Iowa, the Superintendent of West Sioux Community Schools. The Goshen County School Board announced the finalists during a meeting Monday night.

All three will have closed interviews before the board, followed by a community forum giving area residents, school patrons and others the opportunity to meet each of the candidates and ask their own questions.

The Community Forum schedule is as follows:

March 25, 2019 – Jan DeLay, 6:00 – 7:00 pm @ TMS Commons

March 26, 2019 – Dennis Fischer, 6:00 – 7:00 pm @ TMS Commons

March 28, 2019 – Ryan Kramer, 6:00 – 7:00 pm @ THS Library

All three seek to replace Jean Chrostoski, who resigned at the beginning of the year.