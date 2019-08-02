Goshen Irrigation District Provides First Update on Canal, Tunnel Repairs

Workers repairing the damage Ft. Laramie Canal No.2 in Goshen County were about 500 feet from the entrance stabilizing the tunnel according to the first weekly update from the Goshen Irrigation District.

In their Thursday post on the District’s Facebook page, officials say workers are now drilling into the tunnel ceiling, filling those holes with expanding grout and then placing rib support structures inside to secure and stabilize the tunnel.

For added safety, excavators have been digging, clearing and securing loose dirt from a sinkhole above the structure.

Meanwhile, crews have been working around the clock on the canal breach upstream of the tunnel, bringing in fill dirt so the canal channel can be restored.