Goshen Schools Trustees reject 4-day school week proposal

Goshen County Public Schools will not be joining those educational institutions moving to a four-day school week.

The Goshen County Schools Board of Trustees voted 7 to 2 against the proposal during a meeting this past Tuesday evening.

Board Chair Kathrine Patrick tells KNEB News board members who were opposed to the plan expressed concerns about student achievement and well-being. “Many of the board members were concerned about some of our at-risk children, and some of our children who may live in food-insecure households, about nourishment for kids,” says Patrick, “about safety for kids, about a place where they could be on a Friday where they would be supervised and well-cared for.”

Patrick says there were also concerns about classified employees would suffer a cut in hours that would result in a loss of up to 20% of their income, and possibly make them ineligible for health care benefits.

She says the district will be working on finding more time for ‘collegial’ activities to help teaching staff collaborate and work on curriculum and effective teaching methods.