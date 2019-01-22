Goshen Schools Trustees take pulse on 4-day school week proposal

The Goshen County Schools Board of Trustees heard a lot of comments to consider Monday night as parents, patrons and teachers voiced their opinions on the 4-day school week being proposed by district administration.

Based on current schedules, administrators say each student receives 122 and a half hours of instruction in each class a year, but under the 4-day regimen that number would increase to just over 129 hours of instruction per class.

District resident Mike Mackey told board members they need to look hard at the outcomes of districts that have been using the 4-day week for at least five years. “Anything that’s done with that first or second year, those numbers will be inflated, they’re not going to be true numbers”, says Mackey. “Anybody that’s been there five years, you’re going to see the academic achievement, whether it was good or bad.”

Another patron, Roxanne Baker said kids need a 5-day school week because at their age, learning is their job. “they need to learn how to go Monday through Friday and prepare for how to be productive citizens when they get out of high school”, says Baker. “If I would have had half-days or a 4-day week as a kid, I don’t think I would have been successful as I am now.”

68% of parents and 83% of school staff indicated support of a 4-day school week according to surveys conducted last year.

A second round of public input hearings will be conducted by the Board of Trustees February 5th, again at Torrington High School.