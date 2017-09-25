Gov. Ricketts and First Lady Shore announce new statewide initiative

A new statewide prevention initiative called “Bring Up Nebraska” was launched during a ceremony in Lincoln Monday morning.

Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore were joined by Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) CEO Courtney Phillips, Nebraska State Senators, and representatives from the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.

Bring Up Nebraska will be designed to give local community partnerships the ability to develop long-term plans using the latest strategies and data to prevent life’s challenges from becoming a crisis for Nebraska families and children.