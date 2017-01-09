class="single single-post postid-207127 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

Gov. Ricketts announces bill to streamline services for Nebraska veterans

BY Ryan Murphy | January 9, 2017
Courtesy NET

Today Governor Pete Ricketts announced that Nebraska will be upping its efforts to better serve the approximately 143,000 veterans in the state.

Currently, the  Division of Veterans Homes within Nebraska’s Department of  Health and Human Services and the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs are two main entities that helped Veterans.

On Monday morning the Governor announced that in his legislative proposal that he will highlight in his State of the State address on Thursday to create an organization that is more effective, efficient and customer focused.

Ricketts says the proposal will combine the division of Veterans Homes and Department  of Veterans Affairs. He hopes to create a one-stop-shop so veterans don’t have to go to two  different agencies for answers by creating a united team to do a better job to serve all veterans.

Scottsbluff’s Beth Linn, the State Commander of the American Legion,  spoke in the Governor’s Conference Room this morning about the measure.

