Gov. Ricketts announces bill to streamline services for Nebraska veterans

Today Governor Pete Ricketts announced that Nebraska will be upping its efforts to better serve the approximately 143,000 veterans in the state.

Currently, the Division of Veterans Homes within Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs are two main entities that helped Veterans.

On Monday morning the Governor announced that in his legislative proposal that he will highlight in his State of the State address on Thursday to create an organization that is more effective, efficient and customer focused.

Ricketts says the proposal will combine the division of Veterans Homes and Department of Veterans Affairs. He hopes to create a one-stop-shop so veterans don’t have to go to two different agencies for answers by creating a united team to do a better job to serve all veterans.

Scottsbluff’s Beth Linn, the State Commander of the American Legion, spoke in the Governor’s Conference Room this morning about the measure.