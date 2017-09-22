Gov. Ricketts appoints Andrea Miller to Twelfth Judicial District Judgeship

Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced his appointment of Andrea Miller of Bayard to the Twelfth Judicial District Judgeship of Nebraska.

Miller is currently an attorney at Simmons Olsen Law Firm in Scottsbluff. She and Legal Aid of Nebraska attorney Lea Wroblewski had their names forwarded to the Governor following an August 18th hearing by the Judicial Nominating Commission.

In Miller’s 11 years of practicing law in Nebraska, she has also served as a law clerk in the Criminal Appeals Division of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. Additionally, Miller has participated in and graduated from Leadership Scotts Bluff and the Nebraska State Bar Association Leadership Academy. She currently sits on the Humanities Nebraska board and was the past Chairperson of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs.

Miller holds a Bachelor of Science in Political Science with a Minor in Criminal Justice from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and a Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law.

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Gering in Scotts Bluff County. The 12th Judicial District consists of Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Grant, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, and Sioux counties

The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Randall Lippstreu.