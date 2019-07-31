Gov. Ricketts Appoints Economic Development Director

Governor Pete Ricketts Wednesday announced the appointment of Tony Goins as the next Director of the Department of Economic Development (DED).

“I am thrilled to have Tony’s executive experience and entrepreneurial drive at the helm of the Department of Economic Development,” said Governor Ricketts. “From leading Branded Products at Lincoln Industries to building teams for the Ford Motor Credit Company, Tony understands what it takes to build organizations and recruit new investments to the state. With his talent and experience, we will continue to lead the nation in new projects, build Nebraska’s brand around the world, and keep bringing great job opportunities to the state for the next generation.”

Goins, of Lincoln, currently serves as Director of Branded Products for Lincoln Industries where he leads a sales team responsible for aftermarket truck and Harley Davidson parts. He is also the CEO and Partner of the Capital Cigar Lounge, and leads a consulting firm, the Business Optimizer & Partners LLC.

Previously, Tony served as the Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President for the Cabela’s World’s Foremost Bank and Vice President of Cabela’s Retail Corp. In these roles, he was responsible for leading the Contact Centers (customer care, collections, disputes, and fraud operations), training, the Offices of Customer Advocacy, technology, operational controls, and organizational effectiveness. Before joining Cabela’s, Tony served as an executive for CertusBank and JPMorgan Chase and has worked for organizations ranging from American Express to the United Services Automobile Association. During his time at JPMorgan and Chase, he led international teams in the Philippines and Mexico.

Goins majored in Business Management at North Carolina A&T State University. He has also served our country as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps. He currently serves on the board of directors for the National Student Loan Program, Bank of Bennington, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska, Bryan Health, Lincoln Symphony Orchestra, Omaha Opera, and Junior Achievement. He is also a faculty member for the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Goins is married to Kimberly Goins, and they have four children and five grandchildren.

“From its incredible people and family-oriented communities to its great quality of life and pro-growth climate, Nebraska is positioned to attract new talent and investment from across the nation and around the globe,” said Tony Goins. “It’s an honor to join Governor Ricketts’ team, and I look forward to working with the administration and our private sector partners. Together, we can grow our state’s brand and take our business recruitment efforts to the next level.”

Goins’ start date is October 7, 2019. His salary will be $200,000.

Goins will take over following DED Director Dave Rippe’s departure. Rippe is stepping down August 9, 2019 to return home to Hastings where he will work in real estate and talent development.

Dan Curran will serve as interim DED Director.