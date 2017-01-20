Gov. Ricketts brings State of the State message to Lexington stopover

Last week Governor Pete Ricketts delivered his State of the State speech to the Legislature, outlining his initiatives and priorities for the session. Ever since, he’s been flying around to several communities across the state to bring his message to constituents. He flew into the Lexington airport on Wednesday where he addressed a group of people in the terminal building.

Gov. Ricketts says there’s been a 39% decrease in state farm income over the past couple of years. “Agriculture is our largest industry here in the state” and that a decline ripples throughout the state. He said that shows through a decline in state tax revenues that has fallen below state forecasts. In response to that he has proposed about $275 Million in budget modifications that prioritize K through 12 education spending, corrections reforms, balance the budget “and do it all without raising taxes.” He is also asking the Legislature to increase state aide to schools by 2.7%. He projects these and other measures would bring the state budget into balance over the next two years. Ricketts says “certainly if you’re in a farm or ranch family, you’re struggling to pay bills right now. Our farm and ranch families are tightening their belts and they expect us to do the same thing. And that is what this budget represents.”

Gov. Ricketts reiterated his theme of delivering state government in a “more effective, more efficient, more customer-focused way”. That would include moving the Division of Veterans Homes(now under Department of Health and Human Services) into the Department of Veterans Affairs and merging the Department of Aeronautics with the Department of Roads in creating the new Department of Transportation.

The Governor also spoke of cutting regulatory red tape in occupational licenses. He says some occupational requirements are more stringent than other states or are duplicative.

He is also proposing “major structural changes” to property taxes to help provide property tax relief for agricultural producers. His proposal to address high property taxes on agricultural land is the change the way it is valued from a market-based rate to one based on the land’s “income potential”. At the Lexington stopover, he explained more about the formula for determining a land’s “income potential”. He says it’s similar to ones implicated on other area farm states. It would involve a 10-year average of yields with commodity price to determine gross revenue. Eight different land classifications by soil types and whether it is irrigated, dryland or grassland would also be factors along with market-based sales to determine a capitalization rate. Ricketts said that capitalization rate would act as a “governor” to make sure “the assessed value of that property does not go up dramatically as say a market based sales would”. Agriculture Committee Chair Sen. Lydia Brasch will be carrying the Governor’s agland proposal. Gov. Ricketts plans to off-set the decrease in property tax revenue by increasing the amount of money into the state school aide formula.

Another tax reform would be decreasing the state income tax rate but, only if there is a certain amount of growth in state revenue.

He concluded that “all of this is a lot of work. It’s going to require a lot of Nebraska grit to get it done.” But he said he’s confident that working together with the Legislature and the senators carrying his bills “well be able to make progress on all these funds.”