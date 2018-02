Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is officially on the ballot, seeking a second term as the state’s top elected official.

Ricketts filed for re-election on Monday afternoon at the office of Secretary of State John Gale.

In a media release, Ricketts said, “Over the last three years, we’ve focused on providing tax relief, promoting our state’s economy, and running state government like a business. We’re getting the job done to grow Nebraska.”

He added, “I look forward to earning the trust of voters as we work together toward a brighter, stronger, more prosperous future for our state.”

Ricketts is being challenged on the Republican ticket by Krystal Gabel. Democrat challengers include Tyler Davis and Vanessa Ward. All three challengers are from Omaha.