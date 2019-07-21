Gov. Ricketts Hosts Retired Nebraska Astronaut Clayton Anderson on “The Nebraska Way” Podcast

Governor Pete Ricketts released the fourth episode of “The mNebraska Way” featuring retired Nebraska NASA astronaut Clayton Anderson. In their conversation, they talk about how Clayton’s upbringing in Nebraska impacted his career path, his time in space, various books he has published, and how perseverance and determination got him to where he is today.

Clayton Anderson, or “Astro Clay,” is the only NASA astronaut from Nebraska. Born in Omaha and raised in Ashland, Anderson studied physics at Hastings College and earned a Masters of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering from Iowa State University. He became an astronaut in 1998 and has spent 167 days in space and over 38 hours in executing 6 spacewalks. He spent 30 years working for NASA, 15 as an engineer and 15 as an astronaut. He is also an author of an award winning book titled The Ordinary Spaceman: From Boyhood Dreams to Astronaut as well as children’s books titled A is for Astronaut: Blasting Through the Alphabet and It’s a Question of Space: An Ordinary Astronaut’s Answers to Sometimes Extraordinary Questions.

July 20th marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Listen to episode four by clicking here. Listen to previous episodes and follow “The Nebraska Way” podcast on SoundCloud by clicking here. Listeners can also find the podcast on Apple’s podcast app or in the iTunes Store by searching for “The Nebraska Way.”

https://soundcloud.com/user-400815740/the-nebraska-way-episode-4-clayton-anderson