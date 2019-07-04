Gov. Ricketts’ Independence Day Statement

Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Independence Day:

“Every year, Americans come together on Independence Day to celebrate their freedom. They gather in backyards and public parks—gazing skyward as fireworks illuminate the night. As we celebrate, let’s recall the sacrifices of the men and women who have passed on to us the freedoms we cherish. We are ‘one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.’”

“Susanne, the kids, and I wish everyone a fun and safe Independence Day with their family and friends. Remember to use caution when handling fireworks and to stay alert while traveling. Please buckle up, slow down, and don’t drink and drive.”

On Independence Day, Governor Ricketts will participate in Fourth of July parades in Ralston, Seward, and Central City.