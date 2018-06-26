Gov. Ricketts Invites Nebraskans to Register for 3rd Annual Summit on Economic Development

Today, Governor Pete Ricketts encouraged the public to register for the Nebraska Governor’s Summit on Economic Development on July 12, 2018. At the summit, Governor Ricketts will be joined by the Small Business Administration’s Administrator, Linda McMahon.

“As a successful entrepreneur and the head of our nation’s preeminent organization devoted to supporting small businesses, Administrator McMahon’s address at our upcoming summit is a tremendous honor for Nebraska,” Governor Pete Ricketts said. “For the past two years, this summit has been a great opportunity for Nebraskans to come together to strategize how to grow the economy and create jobs. If you have yet to register for this event, please do so and join us in July.”

As a member of President Donald J. Trump’s Cabinet, Administrator McMahon advocates on behalf of America’s 30 million small businesses. She is an entrepreneur and business executive; co-founder and former CEO of WWE; a long-time advocate for women in leadership and business; and has been widely recognized as one of the country’s top female executives. Ms. McMahon is scheduled to speak at 12:15 p.m. on July 12th.

To register for the Summit, visit:

https://events.egov.com/eventreg/NE/registrant.htm?action=new&_event=2018governorssummitoneconomicdevelopment

Now in its third year, the Governor’s Summit is Nebraska’s pinnacle forum for discussion and collaboration surrounding economic development issues. The annual event brings together leaders and representatives from Nebraska’s business and economic development communities to discuss challenges and opportunities related to economic growth.

Discussion track sessions will span issues ranging from Nebraska’s business climate to agriculture, housing, education and workforce development.

The Summit will take place at the Cornhusker Marriot Hotel in downtown Lincoln, and will run from 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m. A full event schedule and other detailed information, including registration links, can be found on the Summit website at https://govsummit.nebraska.gov/.