Gov. Ricketts Praises the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement

BY Kevin Mooney | October 1, 2018
Governor Pete Ricketts says the recently completed trade deals finalized with Mexcio and Canada cannot be understated regarding their importance to Nebraska.

Ricketts says the two countries are top customers for Nebraska, and are critical markets for growing trade opportunities. Ricketts says the new deal makes progress in the three areas Nebraska’s leaders outlined for trade negotiations with thetwo countries over a year ago. Most importantly Ricketts says, “it helps give Nebraska’s farmers and businesses much-needed certainty.”

Mexico is Nebraska’s second largest export market and Canada is the state’s third largest market. Combined, the countries purchased over $2.4 billion worth of Nebraska’s exports in 2016.

Here is a breakdown of Nebraska’s top six agricultural exports to Canada and Mexico (combined):

  • Corn: $315 million
  • Beef: $246.6 million
  • Soybeans and Soybean Products: $217.6 million
  • Sugars and Sweeteners: $124.2 million
  • Ethanol: $88.5 million
  • Pork: $78.3 million
© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
