Gov. Ricketts Recognizes Outstanding Ag Youth at Nebraska FFA Convention

LINCOLN – This morning, Governor Pete Ricketts attended the state’s annual FFA Convention to recognize the outstanding achievements of Nebraska’s students.

“Agriculture is Nebraska’s number one industry and the backbone of this great state,” said Governor Ricketts. “As we look to the future, expanding opportunities in agriculture will be vital to growing the Good Life that we enjoy. The Nebraska FFA is doing tremendous work to cultivate the potential of the rising generation of ag leaders. Thanks in large part to the FFA’s efforts, Nebraska’s future farmers and ranchers will be equipped with the creativity, competence, and character to succeed professionally and grow their communities well. With brilliant young leaders like these, the state’s future is bright.”

“The Nebraska FFA program has a rich history of educating students about agriculture and the many careers available to them in the agricultural industry,” said Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman. “The annual State FFA Convention allows students an opportunity to join together to celebrate their successes and learn from each other. Congratulations to all the FFA members on their accomplishments.”

Nebraska has nearly 9,000 FFA members in 184 chapters throughout the state. Through innovative curriculum and real-world opportunities, the FFA helps students develop leadership skills, enhances their knowledge of the ag industry, and positions them for career success.