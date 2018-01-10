Gov. Ricketts, Sen. Smith Propose Tax Reform Framework with the Nebraska Property Tax Cuts and Opportunity Act

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts unveiled the Nebraska Property Tax Relief and Opportunity Act. The Act, also known as LB947, was proposed by Revenue Committee Chairman Jim Smith following the Governor’s annual State of the State address.

“Tax reform is a key priority to grow Nebraska,” said Governor Ricketts. “Over the years together, we have done the hard work needed to hold the line on taxes, but Nebraskans need more and expect more. The Nebraska Property Tax Cuts and Opportunity Act will serve as a framework that can help deliver tax relief for hardworking Nebraskans. Tax relief will need to be a bipartisan effort, and it will be something we come together to do to grow the entire state.”

“The Nebraska Property Tax Relief and Opportunity Act provides much-needed relief to Nebraska’s families, ag producers, and job creators,” said Senator Jim Smith. “The Governor and I look forward to continued dialogue with senators as we work to get tax reform done this session.”

The Nebraska Property Tax Relief and Opportunity Act has three major components: