Gov. Ricketts signs budget deficit bill

Governor Pete Ricketts signed LB 22 this morning, better known as the Nebraska Budget Deficit Bill.

Ricketts says this bill is an important first step towards addressing the gap between current appropriations and revenues.

He says there is still more work to do, and he’ll be working with the Appropriations Committee as they consider his recommendations for the next two-year budget.

Ricketts says Nebraska must put the taxpayer before special interests by balancing the budget without raising taxes.

Gering Senator John Sinner, chair of the Appropriations Committee, says he’s pleased Governor Ricketts is taking a common sense approach to Nebraska’s budget.

Nebraska still faces a massive budget shortfall for the next two-year budget, so lawmakers will be working diligently to finish this session with a balanced budget.