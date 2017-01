Today, Governor Pete Ricketts signed the protocol for carrying out death penalty sentences in Nebraska and delivered it to Secretary of State John Gale.

“The Department of Corrections was responsive to feedback provided in the public hearing,” said Governor Ricketts. “Finalizing the protocol will help carry out the will of the people of Nebraska in regards to the death penalty.”

A copy of the final protocol will be available on the Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.ne.gov.