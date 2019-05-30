Gov. Ricketts Signs Legislation Expanding High-Speed Broadband Access

Today, at a ceremonial bill signing event in the Governor’s Hearing Room, Governor Pete Ricketts highlighted LB 184 which creates the Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act.

LB 184 will help build a new 5G network infrastructure, including small cells, which the telecommunications industry predicts would infuse over $1.5 billion into Nebraska’s economy. Nebraska is the 25th state to pass small cell legislation.

“Giving Nebraskans more access to next generation broadband technology will connect our communities and create more great opportunities,” said Governor Ricketts. “I look forward to seeing the growth that this generates as more and more 5G technology comes on board and keeps our state moving forward.”

LB 184 was introduced by Senator Curt Friesen of Henderson, sponsored by Senator John Lowe of Kearney, and was approved by the Legislature by a vote of 44-0. At the ceremonial bill signing, the Governor was joined by Senator Friesen, Senator Lowe, and telecommunications industry representatives.