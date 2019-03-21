class="post-template-default single single-post postid-374079 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

Gov. Ricketts thanks President Trump for federal disaster declaration

BY Governor's Office | March 21, 2019
Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that President Donald J. Trump had approved Nebraska’s expedited request for federal disaster assistance.  Governor Ricketts submitted the request following devastating flooding and severe weather impacting virtually every region of Nebraska.

“Thank you to President Trump for his quick approval of Nebraska’s request,” said Governor Ricketts.  “Nebraskans have already been stepping up to begin the journey to recovering from the most widespread natural disaster in our state’s history.  As we rebuild together, federal assistance is a key part of ensuring that we keep Nebraska strong and growing.”

President Trump’s disaster declaration can be found by clicking here.

On Tuesday, Governor Ricketts signed and submitted Nebraska’s expedited request to the federal government for disaster assistance.  A copy of the request can be found by clicking here.

