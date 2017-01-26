Governor addresses crowd at State Capitol in support of School Choice

Over 1,000 Nebraskans joined Governor Pete Ricketts Thursday morning for a major rally at the state capitol in a strong show of support for educational opportunity during National School Choice Week.

School choice supporters joined the Governor as they gathered in the West Plaza of the state capitol to show support for educational opportunity.

Speakers included Governor Ricketts as well as other policy leaders, students, parents, and school leaders. Each delivered examples of how offering excellent quality school choice leads to growth and opportunity for Nebraska students.

Ricketts told those in attendance the more opportunities and ways to learn we give kids, the more successful we all will be. He said it’s the next generation who will continue to make this the best place in the world to live, work, and raise a family.

The goal of the event is to raise the profile of support for educational opportunity across the state. The celebration coincides with National School Choice Week, which features more than 21,000 events across the country.

Event planners included Educate Nebraska, School Choice Lincoln, Nebraska Catholic Conference, LEARN Coalition, Infinite 8 Institute, American Federation for Children, Americans for Prosperity—Nebraska, and the Platte Institute.

Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options for every child. Through more than 21,000 independently planned events across the country, National School Choice Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices available to children.

These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.