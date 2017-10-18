Governor hopeful Bob Krist embarks on statewide listening tour

A Nebraska state Senator who plans on challenging Gov. Pete Ricketts during next year’s Gubernatorial election made a stop in Scottsbluff this morning to kickoff a state-wide listening tour.

Bob Krist of Omaha says his nine plus years in the legislature helped him learn the ins and outs of state government, and feels he has what it takes to lead Nebraska.

Krist will be running as a 3rd party candidate against the incumbent

Republican, and is considering running on the Independent Non-partisan ticket of Nebraskans United Providing Independent Leadership for Nebraska.

“I’ve not always been on the party line. Today I look at the platforms that have changed in the last few years; I don’t really side with the platform on the Republican or the Democratic party,” explains Krist. “I think there’s the best of both worlds, there’s something in between… that’s the way I’ve tried to vote and tried to handle business within the legislature. And that’s how I’ll continue- what you see is what you get- those issues that I’ve voted on will continue to be my priorities.”

Krist, who also served for more than 20 years in the U.S. Air Force, will continue to makes stops on this leg of his listening tour in North Platte, Lexington, Kearney and Lincoln.

Krist has yet to officially file for his run for office, but says he will do so before the August 1st deadline. The only other person to declare the candidacy for Governor this far is Republican Krystal Gabel.