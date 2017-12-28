Governor hopeful Krist to form ‘United Nebraska’ party

A state senator who is running for governor plans to form a new “United Nebraska” party to qualify for the general election ballot.

Norfolk radio station KNEN reports that Sen. Bob Krist will create the party to reduce the number of signatures required to get on the ballot. Krist needs to gather 5,000 signatures as a party-affiliated candidate, compared to 120,000 he would need to run without a party affiliation.

Dan Parsons, a consultant for Krist, says Krist has reserved the name “United Nebraska” and will form a limited liability company to start the process.

Krist was a registered Republican and self-described centrist, but left the party in September. He plans to challenge incumbent Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who is seeking re-election in 2018.