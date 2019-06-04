Governor Names Starr Lehl To Second Term On State Tourism Commission

City of Scottsbluff Economic Development Director Starr Lehl has been selected to serve a second two-year term on the Nebraska Tourism Commission.

Governor Pete Ricketts made the announcement Tuesday morning, and Lehl told KNEB News she will continue fostering the relationships she’s made over the past two years and spread the word about what we have to offer on the this side of the state.

Lehl says she is the commissioner for District 11, which is comprised of the 11 counties in western Nebraska.

Lehl said two years was really not enough time to build the kind of relationships she will be able to develop with a second appointment, and considers it an honor to be selected to continue serving on the commission.

She said they meet five times per year, and anticipates doing some video conference meetings as well.