Governor Ricketts’ Christmas Statement

Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement is observance of Christmas:

“The heart of the Christmas spirit is a message of love and giving. During this season, we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ who came to save the world, bringing a message of salvation and eternal hope. As busy as we get, we cannot forget the reason for the celebration. Ultimately, this season is about God’s love for us. Throughout the year, let’s reflect that love we’ve been given by giving back to others. For as St. Francis said, ‘it is in giving that we receive.’

“As we celebrate, let’s also remember the men and women serving in our armed forces who have shown their love for their country through their service. They are sacrificing much to protect the blessings of liberty that we enjoy as Americans. We are grateful for their service and sacrifice.

“Susanne, the kids, and I wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a joyous holiday season. If you’re going to be traveling over the holiday, remember to buckle up and drive safely.”

The Governor plans to celebrate Christmas with his extended family.