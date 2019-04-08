Governor Ricketts declares April 8 ‘Lineworkers Appreciation Day’

Nebraska’s Governor highlighted the hard work of the state’s electrical lineworkers over the past month, and throughout the year, by declaring today as Lineworkers Appreciation Day.

In the Governor’s hearing room in Lincoln, Gov. Pete Ricketts noted it’s a daunting task to oversee 6,000 miles of high-voltage transmission wires, as well as 100,000 miles of sub-transmission and distribution lines in the state’s power grid.

“That’s a lot to maintain. We’ve got over 1,800 lineworkers maintaining that, each and every day,” says Ricketts. “Of course, these are also great careers. A lot of them are on-the-job trained, or go to one of our community colleges, and do a two-year program there to get that expertise. And it’s a great way to start a career, because after getting a two-year degree, you can be starting at $40,000 or $50,000 a year.”

Ricketts also thanked their families, saying they sacrifice as well when lineworkers get called out to restore power at all times of the day or night.

NPPD President and CEO Pat Pope noted there were no major blackouts during the storm that hit the state last month.