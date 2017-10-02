class="post-template-default single single-post postid-263194 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Governor Ricketts to celebrate National Manufacturing Day in the panhandle

BY Kevin Mooney | October 2, 2017
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts will be in the panhandle Thursday and Friday morning as part of events to celebrate National Manufacturing Day.

The Governor’s timetable for those two days includes…….

Thursday, October 5th

9:15 a.m. MT Remarks/Tour, Lukjan Great Plains, LLC, 1 Greenwood Drive, SIDNEY

12:30 p.m. MT Remarks, Nebraska Diplomats’ Western Regional Economic Celebration, Wildcat Hills Nature Center, 210615 Highway 71, GERING

1:45 p.m. MT Remarks/Tour, B & C Steel Event, B & C Steel, 2535 10th Street, GERING

Friday, October 6

8:00 a.m. MT Remarks/Tour, Perrin Manufacturing, 5610 Perkins Road, ALLIANCE

