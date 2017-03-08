Governor Ricketts to spend 24 hours in Alliance and Scottsbluff

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts will be in the area for approximately 24 hours beginning mid-afternoon Wednesday. Ricketts will give a Legislative update at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Newberry’s and 4th and Box Butte Avenue in Alliance.

Then he will spend the first half of his day Thursday in Scottsbluff. Ricketts will tour Scottsbluff High School at 8:20 a.m. and tour

Western Sugar at 9:50 a.m. Then he will give remarks at noon to the Scottsbluff/Gering Kiwanis Club at Western Nebraska Regional Airport.