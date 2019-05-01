Governor signs proclamation designating May as Beef Month

Governor Pete Ricketts Wednesday signed a proclamation marking May as Beef Month across the state of Nebraska.

At the Governor’s hearing room in Lincoln, Ricketts noted the beef industry is usually a $6.5 billion sector of the economy, and trade missions oversees helped make 2018 a record year with exports of $1.44 billion. “We saw, for example, our exports to Singapore were up 57%, exports to the Philippines up 78%,” says Ricketts, “China was up 88% and Indonesia was up 86%. So, we had big increases in a lot of key markets.”

Before signing the document, the Governor noted this is one of his favorite days of the year.

The Governor was joined for the proclamation signing by state Ag Director Steve Wellman, Nebraska Cattlemen President Mike Drinnin, and Nebraska Beef Council Chairman Buck Wehrbein.