Governor’s Office Approves Emergency Proclamation Due to Dry Conditions

The Governor’s Office has issued an Emergency Proclamation associated with abnormally dry conditions in Nebraska. This proclamation activates provisions of the State Emergency Operations Plan and will allow the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency to address unmet needs caused by dry conditions and the resulting wildfire activity.

“Wildfires this spring have reduced some of the resources used to suppress wildfires,” NEMA Assistant Director Bryan Tuma said. “State and local officials have expressed concern about both dry conditions and the need for resources that will quickly mitigate wildfire outbreaks.”

The emergency proclamation allows NEMA to replenish the state’s inventory of fire retardant material used in the Single Engine Air Tanker (SEAT) during aerial fire suppression flights. It also allows the adjutant general of Nebraska, Daryl Bohac, who is also NEMA’s director, to activate elements of state government and emergency management resources to deal with the emergency and to use funds from the Governor’s Emergency Fund should a wildfire start anywhere in the state.

“As a member of the Great Plains Interstate Forest Fire Compact and the Emergency Management Assistant Compact, we have been called upon to use our resources and equipment to aid with firefighting in other states already this season,” Tuma said. “And while we will recoup those costs at the end of the fire season, we need to make sure our inventory stays at adequate levels for the rest of the fire season. This proclamation give us even greater flexibility regarding wildfire suppression as the dry conditions increase.”